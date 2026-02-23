The Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED) is preparing to host a three-day Climate Change Adaptation Workshop, commencing tomorrow, Tuesday February 24th .

The workshop will be held from February 24th to 26th at the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union as part of the “Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives” (UOCCI) Project, which is funded by the OAS.

Project Coordinator for the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project and Training and Education Coordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), Keisha Phillips, said the initiative aims to promote a more inclusive approach to climate change that benefits all Vincentians.

Phillips said the workshop targets members of community groups and organizations across the country and is designed to increase awareness about climate risks and vulnerabilities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The workshop will run from 10am to 3pm daily.

