RSVGPF traffic department appeals to motorists to use alternative route as road work commences in Top Gomea

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines police Force is appealing road users to be mindful of road rehabilitation works currently taking place in Top Gomea/Pansombe Hill.

The appeal was made by Sergeant Phillip King of the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, during the NBC’s Traffic Highlights programme.

Sergeant King said the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) is conducting Phase One of the road works along the Pilgrim Hill/Pansombe Hill corridor between the Top Gomea junction and Evesham, with the affected stretch to be closed for approximately two weeks to facilitate surface preparation and asphalt paving.

Sergeant King said Motorists travelling to Evesham are advised to use the Green Corner junction at La Croix.

He encouraged the public to follow the posted signs and directions from traffic personnel as the improvement works continue.

