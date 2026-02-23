PM Friday says runway repairs at two airports are among critical investments in Infrastructure

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday announced a critical investment in the nation’s infrastructure in an interview on the 2026 Budget on NBC Radio.

The Prime Minister highlighted that $15 million dollars has been allocated in the budget to repair the aging Argyle International Airport runway.

The Prime Minister assured that this investment is part of a broader $30 million plan to secure a long-term fix, ensuring the vital airport remains a stable hub during the busy tourist season.

Dr. Friday, also announced a $46 million investment in Canouan’s airport infrastructure, focusing on the critical runway repairs and other upgrades.

The Prime Minister stressed that as a nation of islands, maintaining these airports is vital to the tourism sector.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related