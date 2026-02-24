Prime Minister praises pensioners for their meaningful contributions to the NIS

Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday has praised pensioners for their meaningful contributions made to the National Insurance Services.

The Prime minister was speaking at the Pensioners Appreciation Day, held under the theme – Legacy of Love.

He said through their contributions, the pensioners helped to build a system designed to protect workers.

Prime Minister Friday said the National Insurance Services is an important vehicle for sustaining incomes and supporting poverty alleviation efforts nationwide.

Meanwhile … Executive Director of the National Insurance Services, Stuart Haynes says the NIS has been instrumental in increasing pensions over several years.

