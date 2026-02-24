Minister of Ecclesiastical Affairs says SVG Gospel Fest has proven to be much more than a music festival

Revive Us Again is the theme under which the 24th edition of the GECCU SVG Gospel Fest will be staged this year from March 29 to April 26.

A media launch for the festival was held this morning at the Memorial Hall.

Minister with responsibility for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Hon Sheverne John delivered remarks at the media launch.

Minister John said over the years, GECCU Gospel Fest has proven to be much more than a Music Festival, and commended the organizers for their role in staging the festival over the years.

Director of Culture, Maxine Browne also commended the Gospel Fest Committee for staging the festival over the years.

And … Deputy Chair of the Gospel Fest Committee, Pastor Absolam Hooper called churches to partner with the Committee with the staging of this year’s Festival.

