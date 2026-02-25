Governor General outlines Government’s vision for Agriculture

Governor General His Excellency Stanley John, KC, stated that the Government will ensure agriculture remains a mainstay of the country’s economy.

He made this statement while delivering the Throne Speech, which outlined the Government’s vision for the future of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Governor General said the Government will prioritize the modernization of the agricultural industry while fostering stronger linkages with tourism to ensure it contributes significantly to national economic growth.

