CARICOM Secretary General, Dr. Carla Barnett has made an urgent appeal for a coordinated foreign policy among CARICOM countries.

She made this appeal as she addressed the opening of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community being held under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. Barnett also reminded regional Heads of Governments of the importance of working together toward regional development, noting that the CARICOM Secretariat remains committed to this task.

The CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting is taking place in St. Kitts and Nevis from until February 27th.

