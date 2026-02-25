CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of St Kitts-Nevis, Hon. Dr Terrance Drew, said that while the region is currently facing a number of challenges, there is opportunity in adversity.

He made the remarks during the opening ceremony of the 50th Regular Meeting of Heads of Government on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Drew said that all leaders of CARICOM’s full member states were in attendance, along with almost all leaders of the associated states.

The CARICOM Chairman said he visited a number of CARICOM States over the past weeks for meetings ahead of the summit and he is honoured that the issue of regional integration is foremost in the minds of regional leaders.

