CED Business Clinics series continues in Georgetown

The Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED) is continuing its series of Business Clinics today in Georgetown.

Project Coordinator for the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project and Training and Education Coordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED), Keisha Phillips, said the business clinic, being held at the N.I.S Golden Age Centre at Black Point, is designed to reach enterprises in rural communities and sensitize them on various aspects of managing their operations.

Phillips said today’s Business Clinic is targeting residents from communities between Fancy and South Rivers.

Project Coordinator for the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project and Training and Education Coordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED), Keisha Phillips.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related