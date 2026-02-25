Prime Minister Friday highlights enduring spirit of regional integration despite challenges

Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Godwin Friday said the region’s spirit of integration has endured through many challenges over the years.

He made the statement while addressing Tuesday’s opening ceremony of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Friday said the region is being tested and CARICOM must provide support.

Prime Minister Friday reiterated that he is committed to working closely with all of his CARICOM colleagues to chart the way forward for the region.

