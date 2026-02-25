Layou men arrested and charged by Police

Earlier this week, police arrested and charged Enrique John, a 29-year-old labourer of Layou, with attempted murder.

According to investigations, he allegedly committed an act more than merely preparatory to the offence by shooting a 27-year-old labourer of Layou in the chest with a firearm. The incident occurred in Layou on November 2, 2025.

John appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where he was granted bail in the sum of EC$50,000 with one surety. He was also ordered to have no contact with the complainant and to report to the Layou Police Station every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 6:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The matter was adjourned to March 3, 2026.

Meanwhile, police also arrested and charged Tevin Bailey, a 23-year-old Carpenter of Layou, with the offence of affray.

According to investigations, the accused in a public place, “Kentucky Fried Chicken Building”, engaged in a fight.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on February 13th, 2026.

Bailey appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 24th, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted composite bail in the sum of two thousand E.C Dollars with one surety and ordered to report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Wednesday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for March 3rd, 2026.

