Rotary and Rotaract clubs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have advanced the national conversation on childhood obesity prevention, convening a high-level meeting to explore solutions aimed at improving children’s health outcomes.

According to a news release, on Thursday, February 24th, 2026, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, the Rotary Club of St. Vincent South, and the Rotaract Club of Kingstown hosted a Presidents’ and Assistant Governor’s Dinner Meeting focused on their role in supporting healthier lifestyles among Vincentian children.

The engagement brought together Rotarians, Rotaractors, and specially invited stakeholders, including Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, the Hon. Daniel Cummings; Deputy Chief Education Officer Joycelyn Blake-Browne; Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John-Trent; and Senior Nutritionist Alicia Ferdinand.

The meeting formed part of Rotary International District 7030’s 2026 “Rotary Moves” campaign on Childhood Obesity Prevention, with discussions centered on advocacy, policy direction, and practical legislative measures to safeguard children’s health.

Minister Cummings, a former member and Past President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to partnering with Rotary and Rotaract in developing sustainable programmes that encourage healthy lifestyles among young people.

Organizers say the initiative underscores a continued commitment to collaboration and advocacy, as civic organizations work alongside government to address the growing concern of childhood obesity and protect the nation’s future.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related