The government is reminding parents of the importance of registering their children at birth, noting that every child has a fundamental right to a legal identity.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Family, Gender Affairs and Persons with Disabilities, Article 7 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child affirms that every child has the immediate right from birth to be registered and given a name.

The Ministry stressed that immediate registration is critical in preventing statelessness and ensuring the protection of a child’s identity, noting that a name establishes legal recognition and safeguards against indignities such as being recorded only as a number.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is encouraging parents to take advantage of on-site birth registration services available at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

In a separate post, the Ministry of Health advised that parents can begin the registration process before leaving the hospital. Completed application forms can then be taken to the Civil Registry at their convenience to finalize the process.

Officials say the initiative is designed to make the first days of parenthood easier for Vincentian families while ensuring children receive their legal identity from birth.

