Director of Libraries underscores critical role of Libraries in shaping the Nation’s Literary Future

Director of Libraries, Archives, and Documentation Services, Michelle King Campbell, has underscored the vital role of libraries in shaping a nation’s literary future.

Speaking at a recent book launch, she called for more local authors, emphasizing that a diverse range of books, across genres and age groups, is essential to ignite imagination, guide identity, and preserve cultural memory.

She stressed that strong reading cultures fuel powerful writing, and that libraries remain at the heart of this vital exchange, ensuring that local voices continue to be heard and remembered.

