Deputy Prime Minister Leacock warns of potential rise in crime following recent US Strike in SVG Waters

Following the U.S. military strike on a drug-linked boat in SVG waters, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Claire Leacock, warned of the potential rise in crime and violence tied to cocaine entering the country.

Leacock emphasized that as the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community unfolds, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs will bring this critical issue to the regional table, ensuring that a coordinated response addresses both security and crime prevention across the Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related