ISCCF Director highlights the role of Christianity in student growth

Samantha Diamond, Director and General Secretary of Inter School and College Christian Fellowship, ISCCF, says that Christianity plays a crucial role in student development, especially in schools facing moral decline and violence.

Diamond was speaking in an interview with NBC News about the non-profit’s commemoration of 65 years of operation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She explained that many students from broken homes are searching for support, and by introducing them to the gospel, ISCCF helps them open up, heal, and find guidance toward positive paths.

