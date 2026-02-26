Health officials are urging members of the public, particularly those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions as Saharan dust continues to affect air quality across the country.

According to a social media post by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Energy, individuals with asthma, allergies, sinus problems and other breathing conditions may experience worsening symptoms during periods of heavy dust.

The Ministry noted that exposure to Saharan dust can trigger coughing, shortness of breath, a runny or blocked nose, eye irritation and headaches.

Residents are being advised to limit outdoor activity when dust levels are high and to keep windows and doors closed as much as possible. Those who must remain outdoors for extended periods are encouraged to wear a mask.

The Ministry also recommends staying hydrated, taking prescribed medications, especially inhalers, as directed, and seeking medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Older adults, children and persons living with chronic illnesses are being urged to take extra precautions during this period of reduced air quality.

