Farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being empowered as the government pledges to rebuild trust in the agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday, speaking on NBC Radio recently, linked praedial larceny to a wider economic challenge, calling it a threat to individual farmers’ security and the nation’s food resilience.

Dr. Friday stressed that by addressing theft, the government aims to restore confidence, stabilize agriculture, and ensure a stronger, more resilient economy for all.

