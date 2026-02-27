The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) said the current dry season continues to negatively affect its water distribution system across the country.

Speaking during the Face to Face programme aired on NBC Radio earlier today, Public Relations Assistant at the Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA), Rayann McDowall, says the country continues to experience the effects of climate change.

McDowall said that, due to reduced water levels caused by the dry season, water rationing measures are currently being implemented in several communities.

