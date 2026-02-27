Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency Vynnette Frederick, has highlighted that the maintenance of international law is a crucial shield for developing countries.

She made this statement as she delivered her maiden address on Security Council Reform Proposal at the U.N General Assembly.

Fredericks said Security Council Reform must be a pivotal exercise in addressing equity, as the deficit within the U.N Security Council is felt by developing countries.

Fredericks said comprehensive reform must include both developed and developing countries to ensure balance in a changing world.

