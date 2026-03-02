Government urges Vincentians in the Middle East to exercise caution amid escalating regional tensions

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is urging Vincentian nationals in the Middle East to exercise caution amid escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs said it is closely monitoring developments which began on Saturday.

The Ministry advised Vincentians to remain mindful of ongoing military operations, stay aware of their surroundings, and limit their activities as much as possible.

The Ministry is also encouraging Vincentians who may be planning to travel to the Middle East at this time, to reconsider those plans.

While expressing hope for a peaceful resolution and a return to normalcy soon, the Ministry is urging nationals who require assistance to contact the Ministry at office.foreignaffairs@mail.gov.vc or by calling 1-784-456-2060.

Tensions in the Middle East have sharply escalated, following reported joint strikes by Israel and the United States on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran across the region.

