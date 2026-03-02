Prime Minister Friday emphasizes the importance of regional integration at CARICOM Summit

Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday has emphasized the vital importance of regional integration for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the region, in light of today’s global reality.

Dr. Friday was addressing regional leaders at the recently concluded 50th Regular Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government.

He urged Caribbean countries to continue pooling their efforts, noting that the region can overcome growing political and economic challenges and deliver better living standards, through collaboration.

The Prime Minister re-affirmed that the integration movement is the core value that drives CARICOM’s efforts, enabling the region to stake a stronger claim in an evolving world.

