Government facing mounting financial pressure from daily paid workers program

The Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines is facing mounting fiscal pressure from the daily paid workers program, according to Minister of Agriculture, Honourable Israel Bruce.

Minister Bruce made the disclosure, during his presentation at a consultation hosted by Attorney General, Honourable Louise Mitchell, at the National Insurance Services Conference Room.

He pointed out that the program, while well-intentioned, has created extreme pressure on central government finances.

Minister Bruce outlined a solution focused on broadening the program’s financial support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related