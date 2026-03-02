Forestry Department launches Week of Activities to combat river poisoning

The Forestry Department has begun a week of activities focusing on the dangers of river poisoning, part of its month-long Forestry Focus Agenda themed “Protecting Water and Forests to Secure Our Wildlife and Climate.”

The program commenced with a church service at the Church of the Nazarene in Enhams, with the aim of raising awareness of how river poisoning threatens water supplies, wildlife, and forest ecosystems.

The department says by engaging directly with communities, it hopes to inspire collective responsibility and ensure that water flows freely, wildlife thrives, and forests continue to survive.

This week, forestry officials will meet with students, teachers, and residents to highlight the risks posed by harmful practices that contaminate rivers.

The initiative which is a collaborative effort with local schools and churches, will be held in South Rivers, North Union, Colonaire, Mesopotamia and Georgetown.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related