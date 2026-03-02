PSU expresses support for new bills to standardize Government employee benefits

The Public Service Union, PSU, has thrown its support behind two proposed bills designed to strengthen the benefits of Government employees, and standardize what they will be eligible to receive after they retire.

The Bills were discussed, during a consultation hosted by the Attorney General’s office at the NIS conference room last Thursday

Speaking to NBC News, Second Vice President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union, Desrita Gilkes- Boucher, commended the move by the Government, describing it as a positive step toward supporting workers.

The forum brought together Government officials, Stakeholders and Trade Union representatives, to discuss the Pension Amendment Regulations Bill and the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Workers Bill.

