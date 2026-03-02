Minister Jackson engages in ECTEL Council Meeting on Education and Digital Inclusion

Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Honourable Phillip Jackson was among delegates attending a key meeting hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) last Friday underscoring the vital connection between education and digital transformation.

The high‑level session was held as part of ECTEL’s 49th Council of Ministers Meeting, and brought together representatives from its five member states, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.

Discussions focused on telecommunications regulation, broadband access, and strategies for digital inclusion across the region.

Minister Jackson’s presence highlighted the importance of ensuring that connectivity and innovation directly support schools and learning environments in SVG.

ECTEL continues to stress the need for affordable broadband and effective regulation, with issues such as the Electronic Communications Bill and expanding access to technology in education expected to remain central to its agenda.

