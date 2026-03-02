Ministry of Family to celebrate IWD with women’s empowerment forum this week

To commemorate International Women’s Day 2026, the Ministry of Family, Gender Affairs, and Persons with Disabilities, will host a Women’s Empowerment Forum on March 7th, titled “Strength of a Woman – From Surviving to Thriving,”

According to a media release from the Ministry, the forum will be held at La Vue Boutique Hotel & Beach Club from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

At the forum, senior officials will highlight the resilience and achievements of women in our society and call for collective action under this year’s theme: Rights, Justice, Action.

The Ministry says that the event is a critical step in building a future where women and girls thrive, unlocking potential that strengthens families, communities, and the nation as a whole.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related