CWSA warns of ongoing water rationing on two systems until supply at sources improve

The Central Water and Sewage Authority (CWSA) is warning residents that water rationing will continue on the Mamoon and Montreal systems, until supply sources improve.

Speaking on NBC Radio, Public Relations Assistant at the CWSA, Rayann McDowall stressed that severe conservation measures are in place in areas served by these systems, and those in high-demand “red areas” who do not comply risk having their water supply disconnected.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related