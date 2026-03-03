NCTI’s LEAF Project set to empower young entrepreneurs

Young Business Owners are looking forward to the opportunities being offered by the LEAF project, coordinated by the National Centre for Technological Innovation (NCTI).

Chief Executive Officer of the NCTI, Petrus Gumbs outlined how the project would help the Business Owners to formalize their ventures, and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Mr. Gumbs explained that small business owners will receive guidance on how to register their businesses.

Mr. Gumbs added that participants in the project will receive accredited certificates, validating their skills for both employment and access to financial services.

He stressed that having a certificate from a recognized institution proves competence, and also strengthens the credibility of entrepreneurs seeking loans or start-up capital.

