The growing incidence of illegal dumping across the country is causing concern for the Forestry Department.

Acting Director of Forestry, Cosmos Mc Cloud told NBC News that most of the dumping occurs in areas with easy vehicular access, particularly along riverbanks and back roads.

He explained that individuals often drive into secluded areas to dispose of household items, creating serious environmental and public health risks.

The Forestry Department is today commemorating World Wildlife Day as part of a series of activities to observe Forestry Month.

