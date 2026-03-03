Prime Minister Friday updates the nation on CARICOM’s response to Cuba’s unfolding humanitarian crisis
Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday held a press conference earlier today to update the nation following the recent 50th Heads of Government Meeting in St. Kitts/Nevis
The Prime Minister emphasized that one of the top priorities discussed was the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Cuba.
Dr. Friday explained that CARICOM leaders agreed to provide coordinated humanitarian aid, which will be organized by the CARICOM Secretariat, with St. Vincent and the Grenadines pledging to play its part, given the nation’s long-standing ties with Cuba.
