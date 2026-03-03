Matters of mutual interest to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Singapore were discussed on Monday when Singapore’s Plenipotentiary Representative to CARICOM, Her Excellency Karen Tan paid a courtesy call to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be looking to deepen diplomatic and economic ties with Singapore following Monday’s discussions.

A news release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says discussions centered on matters of mutual interest and opportunities for future collaboration.

The Ministry says it remains committed to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing shared development goals.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related