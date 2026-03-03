Fisher folk and seafarers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are being urged to step up safety measures before heading out to sea.

The word of caution has come from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service, which is urging Mariners to prepare float plans, keep steady communication channels open, and ensure that vessels are painted in bright colours for visibility.

Speaking with NBC News, Coastguard Commander Deon Henry stressed that vigilance is key.

Commander Henry assured fishers and the general population that the Coast Guard Service is collaborating with the Fisheries Department and the Police to safeguard national waters.

