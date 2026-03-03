St. Vincent and the Grenadines issues statement on evolving situation in the Middle East

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued a statement in relation to the evolving situation in the Middle East.

The statement indicates that the Government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, in line with Article 2 of the UN Charter, join with our Caribbean Community (CARICOM) neighbours, to express our deep concern for all persons affected by the escalation in violence now being experienced in the Middle East.

The statement said the Government is especially concerned for the people caught in the crossfire and is calling for all parties to the hostilities to de-escalate and return to the table for resumed dialogue.

It said, of paramount importance is the safety of civilians, including citizens of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines living and working in the Gulf Cooperation Council Member States and other countries in the region, who were directly affected by missile strikes.

The statement reiterates the call for all parties involved to uphold the best tenets of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

It encourages all parties involved to recall their obligation as sovereign states to do everything within their power, in times of conflict and disagreement, to choose dialogue and negotiation ahead of armed conflict.

The statement also noted that a war in the Middle East has consequences that would be detrimental.

It added that St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to monitor the situation and urges Vincentians to be diligent in taking steps to secure their safety, during this period of volatility.

