Vincentians urged to take precautions as Saharan dust affects air quality

Vincentians are being urged to take precautions as Meteorologists predict more frequent Sahara dust episodes over the next two months.

Speaking on NBC ‘s Talk-Yuh-Talk program today, Meteorological Forecaster at the SVG Meteorological Services, Gregory Cato, said the dry, dust-laden air from Northern Africa is expected to persist through June, affecting air quality and posing risks for persons with respiratory conditions.

Mr. Cato noted that the dust can also reduce moisture in passing weather systems, highlighting both its drawbacks and minor atmospheric benefits.

Mr. Cato also warned that the country is entering the dry season, with warmer-than-usual temperatures expected in the coming months.

He advised Vincentians to conserve water and stay alert to ongoing breezy sea conditions, while assuring that updated forecasts and safety information is available.

