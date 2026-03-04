NIS Director highlights the importance of Social Security to quality of life

The importance of social security in improving the quality of life of Vincentians has been highlighted here by the Director of the National Insurance Services, NIS, Stuart Haynes,

Mr. Haynes made the point, during his presentation at an NIS Reform Symposium held last Thursday February 26 at the NIS Conference Room.

He noted that social security is a promise to protect generations from poverty, stating that it is the best investment anyone can make.

Mr. Haynes said approximately 53% of Vincentians are covered by social security, which translates to around 55 to 60-thousand persons out of the national population of roughly 110 to115-thousand. He added that it’s a lifelong safety net for Vincentians.

