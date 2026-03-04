Prime Minister Friday says members of CARICOM are discussing issue of deportees with the United States

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other members of the Caribbean Community Caricom, discussed a U.S. request for Caribbean countries to accept deportees from the United States, during the 50th Meeting of Caricom Heads of Government, held in St. Kitts/Nevis last week.

Speaking at a News Conference at Cabinet Room on Tuesday, Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday explained that CARICOM is discussing the proposal, focusing on using OECS countries as transit points for migrants intercepted at the U.S. southern border.

The Prime Minister also emphasized that any proposed transit program must include critical data, such as the number of persons and their time in transit, as well as safeguards on their legal status and plans for those who cannot be repatriated.

