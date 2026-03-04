West St. George set to benefit from planned road rehabilitation projects

Residents in the constituency of West St. George can look forward to the rolling out of several rehabilitative projects soon.

Area representative and Minister of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries, Honourable Kaschaka Cupid, provided some details of these projects during a Community Development Town Hall Meeting in Gomea on Saturday February 28.

Minister Cupid said 37 million dollars has been allocated for road rehabilitation and he outlined some of the initiatives planned.

