Registered nurse Sheryl Moore, a prospective member of the SVG Fernside Red Cross, is urging greater attention to foot care among senior citizens, especially those living with diabetes.

Ms Moore made the appeal, as the Fern side Red Cross, in association with the Absolutely Beautiful Seniors, prepares to host a special wellness event this Saturday.

Speaking with NBC News, she said that neglecting foot health can mean missing the opportunity for early diagnosis of serious conditions.

Ms Moore highlighted the importance of proper footwear, advising that diabetics wear comfortable shoes to reduce risks.

She is encouraging seniors and their families to take part in Saturday’s event.

