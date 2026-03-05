Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Godwin Friday said the Creative Industries which include music, form part of the Government’s thrust to ensure holistic national development.

He made the point during his remarks at the evening concert with the Viatores Quartet, a Berlin-based String ensemble, hosted at the Methodist Church earlier this week.

Prime Minister Friday said music is an integral part of the New Economy through which the Government intends to ensure continued development and benefits for Vincentians.

The Prime Minister further noted that the concert with the Viatores Quartet is very important as it celebrates artistic excellence.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related