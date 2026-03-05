Vincentian women are being encouraged to attend a Women’s Forum, to be hosted later today by the UWI Global Campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Forum will be held with the theme: She Means Business, and participants will be provided with the tools to operate a successful business.

Head of site at the UWI Global Campus, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett, said the event is being held to commemorate International Women’s Day, which will be observed on Sunday March 8th .

Head of site at the UWI Global Campus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnett.

Today’s Business Forum will be held from 4:30 to 7:00pm at the UWI Global Campus site.

