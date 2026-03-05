Governor General says Government is committed to developing the Cultural Industry in SVG

Governor General His Excellency Stanley John, KC, said the Government is committed to the further development of the cultural industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He gave the assurance during an evening concert with the Viatores Quartet, a Berlin-based String ensemble, hosted at the Methodist Church earlier this week.

The Governor General said a number of other concerts will be held across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to ensure that residents in rural and suburban communities can enjoy the cultural exchange.

