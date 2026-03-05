Government engages the US Authorities in discussion on fisherfolk safety

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is involved in discussions with US authorities to ensure the safety of Fisher folk, moving forward.

Word of this came from Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, during a News Conference on Tuesday, as he addressed fears over the Feb. 13 US strike on a fishing vessel in local waters, suspected of carrying cocaine.

The Prime Minister advised Vincentian Fisher folk to remain alert for any unusual activity at sea, as they go about their daily routine.

