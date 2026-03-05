CARICOM expands Skilled Nationals Programme to include additional categories in the Aviation Sector

Vincentians are expected to benefit from a decision by CARICOM Heads of Government to expand the CARICOM Skilled Nationals Programme.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday said the decision was taken at the 50th Meeting of CARICOM Heads of Government, held in St. Kitts and Nevis last week.

Speaking at a News Conference at Cabinet Room on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said the programme now includes additional categories in the aviation sector.

