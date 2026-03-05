Minister Bramble says SVG’s Growing Regional Influence highlighted at CARICOM Heads Meeting

St. Vincent and the Grenadines growing influence in regional affairs has been highlighted by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble.

Minister Bramble was reflecting on this country’s participation in the recently-concluded CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Speaking at a News Conference, hosted by Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday on Tuesday, he stressed the importance of attendance at high-level meetings of this nature.

