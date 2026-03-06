Health expert calls for a holistic approach to Women’s Health for International Women’s Day

As the world prepares to mark International Women’s Day, consultant nephrologist in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Twanna Browne-Caesar, is calling for a holistic approach to women’s health.

In an interview with NBC News, Dr. Browne-Caesar said, beyond physical health, mental and spiritual wellbeing must be prioritized.

Dr. Browne-Caesar also stressed the importance of early cancer screenings.

Dr. Browne-Caesar also emphasized the need to monitor chronic, non-communicable diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.

She explained that while healthy women might have check-ups every two to three years, those with risk factors should get tested annually.

Additionally she took the opportunity to wish all women across the country a happy International Women’s Day.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related