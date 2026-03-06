Two nutrition policies, geared towards helping students to eat better, introducing them to fruits and healthier options, and reducing reliance on processed foods, are currently being drafted by the Ministry of Health.

Speaking with NBC News, Chief Nutritionist in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Nicole France, said the Ministry aims to curb the rise of childhood obesity through education, policy, and community engagement, by introducing the School Nutrition Policy and the School Feeding Policy.

Ms. France pointed out that children in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who are obese are already developing adult diseases, largely due to poor diets and lack of exercise.

Ms. France stressed that healthy eating must be prioritized, and she encouraged parents and schools to introduce children to healthy foods and reinforce the message that healthier choices are always available.

On March 4, the Nutrition unit within the Ministry of Health hosted an event to observe World Obesity Day.

