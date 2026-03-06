Garifuna Heritage Foundation to host Meet and Greet ceremonies for members of Garifuna Diaspora

The Garifuna Heritage Foundation, will host official Meet and Greet ceremonies at the Argyle International Airport from this weekend, to welcome members of the Garifuna Diaspora, who will be participating in activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

On Sunday, March 8, the first contingent arrives from the United Garifuna Association Inc. in the United States , a second group follows from Central America on March 11 and 12.

Speaking with NBC News, President of the Garifuna Heritage Foundation, David “Darkie” Williams, says the symbolic reception celebrates the continued pilgrimage of Garifuna descendants returning to their ancestral homeland, Yurumein.

National Heroes and Heritage Month 2026 is being observed with the theme: “Appreciating Our Identity, Preserving Our Heritage and Pride.”

