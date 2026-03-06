Prime Minister Friday Friday reflects milestones of the first 100 Days in office

Prime Minister Dr .The Hon. Godwin Friday, has reflected on the milestone of his party’s first 100 days in office, since the November 27, 2025 General Elections.

Speaking on radio this morning, Dr. Friday spoke of the Government’s plans and promises, highlighting the cost of living crisis, job creation, and the need for greater opportunities for Vincentians.

Dr. Friday says his Government is working towards implementing the reduction of Value Added Tax.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related