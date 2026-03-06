CARICOM Leaders urged to better utilize crime-fighting resources to tackle serious crimes

Prime Minister Dr, The Hon Godwin Friday says regional leaders have been reminded of the need to make better use of existing crime-fighting resources during discussions at the recent CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a News Conference on Tuesday, where he provided updates from the meeting, which was held in in St Kitts/Nevis last week.

Dr. Friday said officials from the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) pointed out that several technical and investigative tools available to member states are not being fully utilized.

He said the under-use of these resources is a major concern, as it can result in serious crimes not being properly investigated and ultimately going without convictions.

He said improving the use of these tools is critical in strengthening the region’s response to crime.

Prime Minister Friday made it clear that speeding up the adoption of these tools is a priority and he stressed that leveraging both local capabilities and regional resources like IMPACS, could lead to a reduction in the backlog of serious cases, including homicides, while also tackling new crimes.

Dr Friday further pledged to keep this as a key focus in the coming months.

